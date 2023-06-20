Have safe summer fun with our pets Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Summertime has arrived, gracing the beautiful landscapes of the Tri-State with warm sunshine and a sense of adventure.

While we may not have beaches nearby, our furry friends can still partake in the joys of the season.

With safety as our utmost priority, let’s explore how to make the most of summertime while ensuring the well-being of our beloved pets in the heart of the Tri-State.

• Splashing in the Tri-State’s lakes and rivers: Water adventures made safe

The Tri-State boasts a wealth of stunning lakes and rivers that offer fantastic opportunities for water-based adventures with our pets.

Before heading out for a day by the water, prioritize your pet’s safety by investing in a properly fitted life jacket, especially if they are not experienced swimmers.

Keep a watchful eye on them near the water’s edge and provide plenty of fresh water to prevent dehydration.

Avoid bodies of water with fast currents or hidden hazards and be mindful of any blue-green algae advisories.

With these precautions in place, you and your furry companion can relish the refreshing delights of the Tri-State’s water wonders.

• Exploring the Tri-State’s natural splendors: Parks and trails.

The Tri-State is blessed with an abundance of breathtaking parks and scenic trails, perfect for exploring nature with our pets.

Before setting off on an adventure, ensure your furry friend’s vaccinations and parasite prevention are up to date, as ticks and other insects are more active during the summer months.

Keep your pet leashed to prevent them from wandering into potentially dangerous areas or disturbing wildlife.

Carry plenty of water and offer shade breaks to keep them comfortable throughout the journey.

By prioritizing safety, we can revel in the beauty of the Tri-State’s natural wonders while protecting our cherished companions.

• Backyard bliss: Creating a safe haven for outdoor fun.

When venturing far is not an option, our backyards become havens for summer fun with our pets.

Transform your backyard into a pet-friendly oasis by ensuring it is secure and free of hazards. Check fences for any gaps or loose boards that could allow your pet to escape.

Remove toxic plants and ensure chemicals, such as fertilizers or pesticides, are safely stored away from your pet’s reach.

Provide ample fresh water and shade and consider setting up a kiddie pool or sprinkler for your furry friend to cool off in.

With a little preparation, your backyard can become the backdrop for endless hours of safe and enjoyable summer play.

• Beating the Tri-State heat: Keeping pets cool and content

Summers in The Tri-State can bring sweltering temperatures, posing risks to our pets’ well-being.

Take measures to protect them from the heat by avoiding strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day. Opt for early morning or evening walks when temperatures are cooler.

Never leave your pet unattended in a parked car, as even a few minutes can be life-threatening.

Provide access to shade and consider using cooling mats or bandanas to help keep them comfortable.

Remember to apply pet-safe sunscreen to vulnerable areas such as the nose, ears and belly.

By staying vigilant and taking necessary precautions, we can ensure our pets enjoy the summer season while staying safe and cool.

• Summertime delights: Healthy treats for happy the Tri-State pets

As we relish the seasonal delights, it’s essential to remember that some human foods can be harmful to our pets.

Avoid sharing foods such as chocolate, grapes, onions and alcohol, as they can be toxic to animals.

Instead, offer pet-friendly alternatives like frozen watermelon cubes, carrot sticks, or homemade frozen treats made from pet-safe ingredients.

Prioritizing their nutritional needs will keep them healthy and vibrant throughout the summer months.

With safety as our guiding principle, we can embark on spirited summer adventures with our pets, savoring the enchantment of the Tri-State’s charm while ensuring their well-being every step of the way.

Let us embrace the season with open arms and create unforgettable memories with our beloved furry companions.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566.