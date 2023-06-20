Nancy Earl
Published 9:46 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Nancy Earl
Nancy Karen Earl, 74, of Proctorville, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Adena Health System in Chillicothe.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Earl.
Email newsletter signup
Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, West Virginia.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.