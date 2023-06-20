Nellie Wright Published 12:25 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Nellie Wright

Nellie Jo Wright, of Tampa, Florida, passed away very peacefully on June 16, 2023, at age 86.

She was predeceased by her husband, Willie D. Wright; her sons, Raymond Eugene Hill and Christopher Scott Owens; brother, William Roberts; and sister, Patsy Greiner.

Email newsletter signup

She left behind her son Ronald Hill, her daughter, Kristina Angiulli, son-in-law, Marty Angiulli; brothers, Bob Roberts and Bud Roberts; grandchildren, Amanda Ott, Nichole Hill, Anthony Hill, Colby Way and Victoria Angiulli; and six great-grandchildren.

Nellie was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and Nana who loved her family.

She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, gardening, Alabama football, and especially, watching old black and white TV shows.

A memorial service will be held in her honor 2 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 906 S. Orleans Ave., Tampa, Florida.