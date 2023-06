Taylor Bocook Published 9:47 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Taylor Bocook

Taylor Bocook, 30, of Ironton, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.