ACTC offers new marketing track Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

ASHLAND, Ky. – Ashland Community and Technical College is excited to be able to offer a new credential opportunity in the Business Administration program.

Students can now earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Marketing, a move that Christopher Slone, Business Administration program coordinator believes will be beneficial to many of his program’s students.

“I’m excited for the business program to begin offering an associate degree in marketing,” he said. “My goal for the business program at ACTC is to offer students a variety of options that will help them be successful, regardless of whether they plan on continuing to pursue their studies or joining the workforce upon graduation.”

Slone said that marketing is extremely valuable in the business world and the opportunity to bring this concentration to ACTC is going to be valuable to current and future students.

The marketing track has four sequences: Marketing, Retail Management, Social Media, and Entrepreneurship. Students must choose at least one. Each sequence has 12 credit hours. These sequences, along with general education and elective courses, make up the total credit hours required for the credential.

Registration for fall 2023 is currently open, so students interested in obtaining this credential can begin taking classes in August.

For more information, email cslone0002@kctcs.edu.