EDITORIAL: A result long in the making Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Sometimes, issues tend to hang over an area so long, it is easy for one to become cynical that they will never see resolution, whether it is the decades-old need for a new county jail or awaiting the completion of certain road projects in the region.

One of those, which seemed to surface in discussions for years was the need for water service in the Macedonia Hill area.

And, thankfully, developments

last week show that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Thanks to a grant from the Ohio Department of Development, there is now funding for the project and residents of that area will soon see an end to their frustrations, with work set to begin as early as this year.

This came about thanks to the formation of the Lawrence County Rural Water District, which was created to bring service to that area, as well as other parts of the county.

Dave Lucas, the district’s president said he and county commissioners, past and present, along with other officials, have worked to secure funding and bring an end to the problem on Macedonia Hill.

And thanks to those efforts, it appears that they have followed through on that vow.

We commend Lucas for his hard work on this issue, as well as all officials who joined him in bringing about a solution.