Renfroe named to SE baseball coaches’ HOF

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Chad Renfroe is not someone who likes the spotlight even though he’s spent most of his baseball career as a centerpiece of attention.

As an outstanding pitcher for the Symmes Valley Vikings, Renfroe was drafted by the Boston Red Sox only to have an arm injury cut short a promising career.

Eventually, Renfroe began coaching youth teams as his sons began to play and he was hired as the Vikings head coach long before his sons made their way to the high school.

What ensued was a 14-year coaching career that saw Renfroe post a 190-106 record in 14 seasons for a .643 winning percentage.

His Symme Valley teams won nine Southern Ohio Conference titles and 12 sectional championships.

Spring sports were shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 scare and more than likely cost Renfroe 200 career wins.

Renfroe was recognized for his outstanding coaching career by being voted into the Southeast Ohio District Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

The presentation was made during the annual district all-star game.

“It’s a good honor. I’m appreciative of that,” said Renfroe who was informed in December that he had been nominated and the vote was made in January

“It was unexpected and I’m not sure if it was deserving, but it’s nice to be recognized by your peers,” said Renfroe.

Even with the award in hand, Renfroe deflected any praise or spotlight on him and said the reason he coached was for the players.

“We just tried to make the program better than it was and I think we did. Any time in a small school every few years you’re going to be down. We had a few down years, but it wasn’t bad. For the most part it was good,” said Renfroe.

“You just want to make the kids better and teach them something about life. That’s the main thing.”

And for Chad Renfroe, the players are the ones he wants the spotlight to shine upon.