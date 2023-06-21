RH’s Litteral gets 300th career win during ’23 season Published 10:47 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By Jim Walker

PEDRO — To say Barry Litteral has had some success coaching baseball would be like saying it gets hot in the summer time.

Litteral has been a head baseball coach for 26 years including the past 23 seasons at the helm of the Rock Hill Redmen.

And with a 15-9 win over the Coal Grove Hornets on April 17, Litteral notch a milestone with career victory No. 300.

Litteral never told his players before the game because he didn’t want to add any pressure to what they already were facing and he tried to keep it quiet even after the game.

“I never told the kids for that reason. I told them later. Well, they found out on their own through social media. I told the wrong person and they posted it,” said Litteral.

“It was a big highlight in my career. I have to admit. It was a milestone. It was kind of a relief to get it out of the way.”

Along with his 3 seasons as head coach at Portsmouth Notre Dame, Litteral has had plenty highlights during his coaching career.

His Rock Hill teams have won 4 Ohio Valley Conference titles and reach the district five times. The Redmen had only one other OVC baseball title prior to Litteral’s tenure when Wes Hairston guided the team to the league title in 1993.

“We’ve been in the running for the league title for the 10 past years. This is the first year we weren’t in the running for the OVC. But we’re young and they’re getting better.,” said Litteral.

“Three hundred wins means a lot, but working with the kids and seeing them get better, improve and go on to play at the next level means even more.”

Litteral had been coaching football and baseball since 1993.