Child Welfare Club officers installed

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Child Welfare Club of Ironton recently held its installation ceremony for incoming officers. A luncheon for the event took place at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland, Kentucky. Officers for the 2023-24 club year are, from left, Janice Heaberlin, recording secretary; Jane Morris, parliamentarian; Marianna Dalton, vice president; Ann Wise, president; Debbie Kitchen, press reporter; Jane Davis, corresponding secretary; and seated, Jackie Null, treasurer. (Submitted photo)

