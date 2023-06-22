Child Welfare Club officers installed Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

The Child Welfare Club of Ironton recently held its installation ceremony for incoming officers. A luncheon for the event took place at Bellefonte Country Club in Ashland, Kentucky. Officers for the 2023-24 club year are, from left, Janice Heaberlin, recording secretary; Jane Morris, parliamentarian; Marianna Dalton, vice president; Ann Wise, president; Debbie Kitchen, press reporter; Jane Davis, corresponding secretary; and seated, Jackie Null, treasurer. (Submitted photo)