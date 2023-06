Patricia Blake Published 8:48 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Patricia Blake

Patricia Jane Blake, 68, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Blake.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

