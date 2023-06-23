Timothy Barney Published 11:10 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Timothy Barney

Timothy David Barney, 64, of Franklin Furnace, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Barney.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Tom Brown officiating. Burial will be at the Smith Branch Cemetery in Greenup, Kentucky.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until time of the service Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home, PO Box 122, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.