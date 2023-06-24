EDITORIAL: Continuing to make economic progress Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

When interviewed a few years ago about the mission of Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation, its president, Dr. Bill Dingus, said it was to bring sustainable, well-paying jobs to the region.

And this has been the case for LEDC, with The Point industrial park being home to hundreds of manufacturing jobs.

And, last week, the county received some good news, as a result of LEDC’s work, alongside JobsOhio.

It was a few years in the making, but, thanks to a JobsOhio lead, Lawrence County was chosen as the site of a new manufacturing facility be Capchem, a China-based manufacturer that produces materials used in electric vehicles and batteries.

Their facility, set to open in a few years, is expected to employ 60 people.

Lawrence County was one of four sites looked at by the company and, thanks to resources here, as well as the promotion by officials, a win was earned locally.

The company’s products put the county on the playing field for the economy of tomorrow, as is also the case with PureCycle’s existing facility here.

By thinking big and courting the global economy, LEDC, JobsOhio and officials have produced results that will have longstanding benefits for the county and Tri-State and deserve commendation.