FOCUS: Celebrating Juneteenth

Ironton Mayor Samuel Cramblit II speaks at Ohio University Southern’s Culture & Heritage Festival on June 17. (Submitted photo)
Community groups sat up tables at Ohio University Southern’s Culture & Heritage Festival on June 17. (Submitted photo)
Ohio University Southern’s Culture & Heritage Festival on June 17 was themed to the lead-up of the Juneteenth holiday celebrating the abolition of slavery in the United States. (Submitted photo)
Community groups sat up tables at Ohio University Southern’s Culture & Heritage Festival on June 17. (Submitted photo)
Scout Troop 106, of Ironton, presented the colors at Ohio University Southern’s Culture & Heritage Festival on June 17. (Submitted photo)