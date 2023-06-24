New private Christian school to open in South Point Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

Riverview Christian Academy to begin classes on Aug. 16

“Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

This biblical quote from Proverbs is the mission of Riverview Christian Academy, a new private school in South Point.

The board of directors for the school says their goal is to partner with parents to help their children grow in wisdom and virtue, and that they want their students to stand out, both academically and morally.

Riverview Christian Academy will be located in the building that formerly housed “KidZone,” located at 406 S. 9th St, and will be governed by a board members are various churches of Christ in the Tri-State area.

Churches of Christ are non-denominational and use the Bible solely as their doctrine.

According to a news release from the school, “the school board and staff at Riverview Christian Academy believe the Bible is the inspired and infallible Word of God and they will endeavor to educate children in standard academic courses of instruction while honoring and upholding the principles found in the Bible. The school will emphasize the Christian virtues of honesty, integrity, compassion, and forgiveness in the hope of encouraging young minds to live a life in service to Christ.

Teachers will use the ABEKA academic curriculum in the classrooms.”

The school plans to closely follow the calendar for South Point Local Schools, with plans to open for the academic year on Aug. 16. Grade levels served initially will be Pre-K through 3rd grade. Pre-K students must turn four years old on or before Aug. 1 and kindergarten students must turn five on or before Aug. 1. Tuition information for Pre-K and K-3 levels is posted on our website.

For more information, visit the school online at www.riverview-christian.com, email riverviewchristianacademy@yahoo.com or call 740-377-4846.