Heroes needed to give blood Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The American Red Cross wants everyone to enjoy a safe and fun Fourth of July, which includes ensuring a strong blood supply for patients in hospitals across the country.

There has been a concerning shortfall in blood donations in recent weeks, and the upcoming holiday could put a further strain on donations, as millions celebrate with family vacations and seasonal activities.

Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood are needed to make an appointment to give now to ensure blood remains available for patients this summer.

To encourage donations, Red Cross is offering the following to those who come to give in the coming weeks:

• All who come to give blood through June 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give in June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package. .

• All who come to give blood July 1-11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).