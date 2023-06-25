ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 93/U.S. 52 Double Roundabout – Work is under way for safety improvement project on State Route 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange. One lane of traffic will be maintained each direction on State Route 93 throughout construction. Additional impacts will include narrowed and shifted travel lanes. As of April 12, the ramp from State Route 93 to U.S. 52 East and the ramp from U.S. 52 West to State Route 93 is closed for 90 days for partial construction of the roundabouts. During these closures traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 West to State Route 650 to U.S. 52 East. On July 6, the project will switch to the next phase of construction. During this time, the ramp from State Route 93 to U.S. 52 West and the ramp from U.S. 52 East to State Route 93 will be closed for 90 days. During this closure traffic for both ramps will be detoured via U.S. 52 East to State Route 141 to U.S. 52 West. Estimated interim completion: Fall.

• State Route 141 Resurfacing — Work has begun for a resurfacing project on State Route 141 between Township Road 134 and the Gallia County line. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Monday–Saturday. During work hours, one lane of traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 141 Culvert Replacement — Work has begun on a culvert replacement project on State Route 141 between County Road 97 and County Road 8. The road will be closed for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via State Route 775, State Route 217, and State Route 378. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 93 Bridge Replacement — Work has begun on a bridge replacement on State Route 93 between Buckhorn-Superior Road and Mud Hollow Road. During construction one lane of traffic will be maintained on State Route 93 using temporary signals and concrete barrier wall. Estimated completion: Fall.

• U.S. 52 Slide Repair — Work has begun as of May 22 for a slide repair project on U.S. 52 Westbound between Solida Road and Burlington-Macedonia Road. U.S. 52 Westbound will be reduced to one lane using concrete barrier wall for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer.

State Route 93 Resurfacing – Work has begun as on a resurfacing project on State Route 93 between Sand Hollow Road and Olive Furnace Road. State Route 93 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday for this construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.