Party in the Park continues for summer Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

South Point event set for Tuesday

SOUTH POINT — If you saw the first responder vehicles, yoga, fruit smoothies, karaoke, volleyball, Kona Ice, crafts, face painting, balloon art, lots of squishies flying through the air and so much more fun happening at Etna Street Park this past week, you might wonder what was happening.

It was another Party in the Park event, hosted Impact Prevention as a multi-agency, free event for youth and families to connect and have positive interactions with first responders, as well as learn about family-serving agencies from around the county.

Eddie Neel, public relations officer for Impact Prevention, works with local agencies to sponsor these events in local parks to promote positive mental health and drug prevention awareness.

Impact Prevention says when youth are given positive outlets and peer-to-peer mentorship, they are a lot less likely to fall into unhealthy behaviors.

“We want to see kids out in the parks being active and having positive life experiences,” the group said in a news release. “These events would not be possible without the financial support of our Lawrence County Commissioners, King’s Daughters Medical Center, South Point Storage, Mr. Roofer, Tri-State Worship Center, as well as the collaboration of first responders and local child serving agencies.”

The next event will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday June 27 at South Point Park. There will be a very similar set up at South Point Park with the addition of a dunk tank, inflatables, construction vehicles and more.

More information can be found on Impact Prevention’s Facebook page.