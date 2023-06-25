There is no day care in the wild Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

In the vast expanses of the Tri-State region, encompassing rural areas of Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia lies a delicate balance between human development and the thriving wildlife that calls this region home.

As a veterinarian specializing in wildlife rehabilitation, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the wonders of nature and the tremendous impact we can make when we choose to leave wildlife alone and respect their habitats.

The Tri-State region boasts diverse wildlife species, including deer, foxes, raccoons, owls and countless others, all contributing to the vibrant tapestry of nature’s harmony. While it may be tempting to intervene and “help” when we come across an injured or seemingly abandoned animal, it is crucial to understand the importance of wildlife rehabilitation centers and the role they play in preserving the delicate ecosystem.

Wildlife rehabilitation centers are dedicated to providing specialized care for injured, sick or orphaned animals. These centers house trained professionals who possess the necessary knowledge and skills to assess, treat and ultimately release wildlife back into their natural habitats.

By entrusting these professionals with the task of rehabilitation, we can ensure that the animals receive the best chance at recovery and survival.

One might argue that leaving wildlife alone is the most natural and compassionate approach. While it may seem like a passive response, it is, in fact, an active choice to respect the integrity of nature.

Wild animals possess a remarkable ability to adapt and heal themselves, often without human intervention.

By allowing nature to take its course, we provide the opportunity for animals to reclaim their independence and preserve their instinctual behaviors.

However, there are circumstances when human intervention is necessary, such as when an animal has suffered severe injuries due to human activities or when it is genuinely orphaned.

In such cases, it is crucial to reach out to a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center instead of attempting to care for the animal independently.

These professionals can provide appropriate care, ensuring that the animal receives adequate medical attention, proper nutrition and the opportunity to develop natural survival skills.

Wildlife rehabilitation also serves as an educational platform for the public, offering insights into the fragile balance that exists between humans and wildlife.

By visiting these centers or participating in educational programs, individuals gain a deeper understanding of the importance of preserving habitats, mitigating human-wildlife conflicts and fostering a sense of responsibility towards the environment.

Wildlife rehabilitation centers play a vital role in caring for injured, sick or orphaned animals in rural Kentucky.

Unlike in human society, where we have daycares and support systems, the wild does not provide such luxuries.

In nature, animals must rely solely on their innate instincts and survival skills.

This is where wildlife rehabilitation centers step in to act as temporary guardians, providing the necessary care, attention and medical treatment that wild animals require for recovery.

By entrusting professionals with the task of rehabilitation, we bridge the gap between nature’s limitations and the potential for these animals to heal and thrive.

The absence of daycare in the wild highlights the importance of these facilities in ensuring the welfare and successful return of wildlife to their natural habitats.

By recognizing that the wild does not offer a system of support akin to daycares, we further appreciate the critical role of wildlife rehabilitation centers.

Through their expertise and dedication, these facilities provide the necessary nurturing environment for animals to heal, learn and eventually regain their independence.

As responsible residents of the Tri-State region, let us celebrate the beauty of nature by respecting and leaving wildlife alone whenever possible.

By understanding the importance of wildlife rehabilitation and the value of natural processes, we can foster a harmonious coexistence that ensures the longevity of both our communities and the wildlife that make this region so enchanting.

Remember, the next time you encounter a wild animal in need, resist the urge to intervene directly.

Instead, contact your local wildlife rehabilitation center and together, let us continue to protect and cherish the magnificent creatures that share our Tri-State home.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566.