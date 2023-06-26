Band to play patriotic concert on Fourth of July Published 12:00 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Symphonic band and jazz band will perform in Ironton

The Ironton Farmers Market Tuesday Night Concert Series will feature the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band performing a free concert of patriotic music at 6:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July. The concert is presented by the Ironton Council for the Arts.

Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Ironton High School Auditorium and an announcement of a venue change will be made through media outlets on Monday, July 3.

The jazz band, directed by Tom Chaffin, will open the concert with “The Star-Spangled Banner” and will also perform “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless the USA” and “God Bless America.”

The symphonic band, directed by Matt Chaffins, will perform selections including “American Salute,” “Midway March,” “A Nation’s Prayer,” “Salute to the Armed Forces,” “Hail to the Spirit of Liberty,” “The Mansions of the Lord” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The symphonic band currently consists of approximately 60 members performing on various wind, brass, and percussion instruments.

The jazz band has approximately 15 members all of whom are also members of the symphonic band. Both groups typically perform four concerts per year throughout the Tri-State including a spring concert, a Fourth of July concert, a fall concert and a Christmas concert.

The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band has existed for decades under several different names and conductors, but came together in its present form in 1964.

The ensemble draws its membership from the greater Tri-State area and is a non-profit organization funded solely by donations to purchase music.

There is no audition requirement. Membership is open to anyone who has basic music reading and musicianship skills and loves to play band music.

Current members range in age from teens to octogenarians and represent all walks of life including students, retirees, and working professionals.