De La Cruz named NL Player of the Week

Published 8:06 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

By Staff Reports

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz has been selected as the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet.
De La Cruz joins Nick Senzel and fellow rookie Matt McLain as Reds to win the Player of the Week honor this year. The 21-year-old was a major catalyst behind the Reds going on a 12-game winning streak and highlighted his big week by becoming the first Cincinnati player since Eric Davis in 1989 to hit for the cycle when he accomplished the feat on Friday against the Braves.
The Dominican product also became the first player since 1900 to produce at least 20 hits, five stolen bases and three home runs in his first 15 career games according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Email newsletter signup

More z RSS Twitter

Angels acquire Moustakas from Rockies

Olson’s HR helps Braves earn another wild 7-6 win over Reds

Bradley wins Travelers Championship, breaks tourney record by 1 shot

Florida sets CWS runs record with 24-4 rout of LSU

Print Article

  • Polls

    Summer is here - What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections