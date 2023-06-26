De La Cruz named NL Player of the Week Published 8:06 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz has been selected as the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet.

De La Cruz joins Nick Senzel and fellow rookie Matt McLain as Reds to win the Player of the Week honor this year. The 21-year-old was a major catalyst behind the Reds going on a 12-game winning streak and highlighted his big week by becoming the first Cincinnati player since Eric Davis in 1989 to hit for the cycle when he accomplished the feat on Friday against the Braves.

The Dominican product also became the first player since 1900 to produce at least 20 hits, five stolen bases and three home runs in his first 15 career games according to the Elias Sports Bureau.