Savvy Shopper cards available in Portsmouth Published 12:00 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Main Street Portsmouth In Bloom’s Savvy Shopper program returns to downtown Portsmouth.

The program was initiated years ago to feature local retailers and restaurants.

2023 Savvy Shopper Cards include discounts at 83 Sweets, Charm Boutique, Earth Candy Farmacy, Ghost In The Attic Antique Mall, Gigi’s Kiss Of Style Boutique, Giovanni’s Pizza Portsmouth, The Happy Pot, Haskins House, Hidden Treasures, Penn Station Portsmouth, Port City Pub, Remember When Antiques, Rich’s TV & Appliance, River Town Antique Mall, Sunset Lanes, Tootsie’s, Toro Loco II Portsmouth and Trendz Within.

Savvy Shopper Cards go on sale in June and are available for only $5.

The cards may be purchased at the Scioto County Welcome Center, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and at the Farmers Market on The Roy Rogers Esplanade on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – noon.

Savvy Shopper discounts may be enjoyed through the end of December 2023.

With so many businesses downtown, the establishments participating in the program change every year.

Proceeds from the Savvy Shopper program benefit the beautification and historic preservation efforts of MSPIB, and downtown shopping supports small businesses and the regional economy.

For more information, please call MSPIB at 740-464-0203 or email director@mspohio.org.