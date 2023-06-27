Allen Memorial Ride set for July 15 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Starts at VFW Post 8850, ends at Laidback

Organizers are gearing up for the eighth annual Sgt. Justin B. Allen Memorial Ride, which is set for July 15.

According to Cody Chaffin, with the memorial committee organizing the event, the ride will start at 10 a.m. at VFW Post 8850 in Ironton, located at 3026 S. 3rd St., then proceed for a 5-hour ride, before wrapping up at the Laidback, at 2704 2nd St. in Ironton.

The ride is named in honor of Allen, a 2005 Dawson-Bryant graduate who was killed at age 23 in a firefight while serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan in 2010. He is buried at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.

“It’s a way to honor him and others who have sacrificed,” Chaffin said.

He said proceeds go toward a scholarship in Allen’s name, which is awarded annually to a graduating senior at Dawson-Bryant High School.

He said this year, the award was raised to $2,500.

Chaffin said registration, which is $10 for veterans, $15 for civilians and $10 for passengers, will take place at the starting point at the VFW, where there will be a ceremony, including the presenting of colors, a gunnery salute and the playing of “Taps.”

He said t-shirts and raffle tickets would be on sale at that point.

At the finish, he said food will be served to riders and non-riders can attend, with a donation. Live entertainment will be provided and the raffle drawing will take place.

Chaffin said the ride is open to motorcyclists, but anyone with a vehicle can take part.

In addition to the scholarship, Chaffin said the memorial committee also engages in community betterment projects.

For information, visit www.facebook.com/SgtJustinBAllen MemorialRide.