David Adkins Published 8:54 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

David Adkins

David Adkins, 74, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Swindler Adkins.

Email newsletter signup

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by Proctorville VFW Post 6878. Burial will follow.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Proctorville VFW Post 6878, 32 Township Road 1225 Proctorville, Ohio 45669.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.