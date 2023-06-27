Dorothy Saunders Published 8:53 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Dorothy Saunders

Dorothy Marie Saunders, 64, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, 1555 Farnsworth Drive, Charleston, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.