Gaynelle Bond, 72, of Ironton, died Monday, June 26, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, James A. Bond.

Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 S. Fourth St., Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating.

Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in South Point.

Visitation for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

To offer the family online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.