Jeri Fields: Defense against scammers Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Scammers are always finding new ways to steal your money and personal information by exploiting your fears. The most effective way to defeat scammers is to know how to identify scams and to ignore suspicious calls and emails.

One common tactic scammers use is posing as federal agents or other law enforcement. They may claim your Social Security number is linked to a crime. They may even threaten to arrest you if you do not comply with their instructions.

Here are three things you should do:

Email newsletter signup

• Hang up right away or do not reply to the email.

• Never give personal information or payment of any kind.

• Report the scam at oig.ssa.gov to immediately notify the law enforcement team in our Office of the Inspector General.

If you get a suspicious call claiming to be from us or law enforcement about Social Security, you should hang up and report it right away to our Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.

— Jeri Fields is the manager of the district Social Security office in Ironton.