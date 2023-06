Katimali’s to celebrate 7-year anniversary Published 5:05 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

PROCTORVILLE — Katimali’s will be hosting a celebration on Friday, from 4-9 p.m., for their seventh anniversary.

The family-owned restaurant, specializing in wood-fired pizzas, located at 97 State St. in Proctorville, will offer live music from 6-10 p.m.. All mixed drinks will be $5 and many door prices will be offered.

For more information on Katimali’s, visit https://www.facebook.com/Katimalis.