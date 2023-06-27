Kirk Maynard Published 11:40 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Kirk Maynard

Kirk Lee Maynard, 57, of South Point, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Jerry Galloway officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.