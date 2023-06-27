OHSAA announces division breakdowns for 2023-24
Published 10:46 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023
By Tim Stried
OHSAA Media Director
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the divisional breakdowns for the upcoming 2023-24 girls and boys basketball seasons using competitive balance data submitted last season.
All other 2023-24 winter sports will use the same divisions as last year, as the upcoming school year is the second year of the current base enrollment data cycle.
The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports. The base enrollment data is collected every other year to be used for two school years.
2023-24 Girls Basketball Divisional Breakdowns: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2023-24
2023-24 Boys Basketball Divisional Breakdowns: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Boys/Boys-Basketball-2023-24
More about competitive balance is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Competitive-Balance-Resource-Center
The 2023 football divisions and regional assignments were announced on May 3, while all other fall sports were announced on May 23. Details are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ohsaa-fall-sports-divisional-breakdowns-announced-5
2023-24 OHSAA Winter Sports
Full Divisional breakdowns for the 2023-24 school year are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/School-Resources/Divisional-Breakdowns-2023-24-School-Year
Swimming – two divisions for girls and boys, no competitive balance (no changes from 2022-23 season)
Bowling – two divisions for girls and boys, no competitive balance (no changes from 2022-23 season)
Gymnastics – one division for girls, no competitive balance (no changes from 2022-23 season)
Ice Hockey – one division for boys, no competitive balance (no changes from 2022-23 season)
Wrestling – three divisions for boys and one division for girls, no competitive balance (no changes from 2022-23 season)
Girls Basketball – four divisions using competitive balance (new for 2023-24 season)
Boys Basketball – four divisions using competitive balance (new for 2023-24 season)
Football
Division 1 620-Up
Division 2 385-619
Division 3 274-384
Division 4 206-273
Division 5 158-205
Division 6 115-157
Division 7 114-less
Boys Basketball
Division 1 346-Up
Division 2 193-345
Division 3 121-192
Division 4 120-less
Girls Basketball
Division 1 320-Up
Division 2 191-319
Division 3 113-190
Division 4 112-less
Baseball
Division 1 353-Up
Division 2 198-352
Division 3 123-197
Division 4 122-less
Softball
Division 1 331-Up
Division 2 195-330
Division 3 116-194
Division 4 115-less
Volleyball
Division 1 319-Up
Division 2 189-38
Division 3 111-118
Division 4 110-less
Boys Golf
Division 1 273-Up
Division 2 142-272
Division 3 141-less
Girls Golf
Division 1 239-Up
Division 2 238-less
Boys Track & Field
Division 1 284-Up
Division 2 149-283
Division 3 148-less
Girls Track & Field
Division 1 276-Up
Division 2 146-275
Division 3 145-less
Wrestling
Division 1 363-Up
Division 2 196-362
Division 3 195-less
Boys Cross Country
Division 1 301-Up
Division 2 158-300
Division 3 157-less
Girls Cross Country
Division 1 305-Up
Division 2 163-304
Division 3 162-less
Boys’ Tennis
Division 1 315-Up
Division 2 314-less
Girls’ Tennis
Division 1 302-Up
Division 2 301-less
Boys Soccer
Division 1 346-Up
Division 2 182-345
Division 3 181-less
Girls Soccer
Division 1 330-Up
Division 2 190-329
Division 3 189-less
Boys Bowling
Division 1 247-Up
Division 2 246-less
Girls Bowling
Division 1 237-Up
Division 2 236-less