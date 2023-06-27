Vivian Osburn Published 8:54 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Vivian Osburn

Vivian Annette Osburn, 94, formerly of Proctorville, died Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Canton, Georgia.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with local arrangements.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Children’s Tumor Foundation; Mail Code 6895, PO Box 7247, Philadelphia, PA 19170-0001 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

