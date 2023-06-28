Family Fun Days set for this weekend Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Holly Forbes to perform at Coal Grove event

COAL GROVE — The annual Family Fun Days festival is returning to Paul Porter Park this weekend and the lineup of entertainment has been announced.

The event, organized by the Coal Grove Betterment Club, will take place on Saturday and Sunday and will feature, in addition to music, food trucks, vendors and children’s activities.

Email newsletter signup

Wild Son will perform on Saturday, from 5-6 p.m., followed by Holly Forbes, who was a contestant of season 21 of The Voice, from 7-8 p.m. It wraps up with Sheldon Roads, who will play from 8:30-10 p.m.

Sunday’s entertainment will kick off with Defiant, from 5-6:30 p.m., followed by Rodney Crisp and the Honkeytonk Dance band, from 7-8 p.m. The night will conclude with the Aaron Mowery Band, from 8:30-10 p.m.

Fireworks will take place on Sunday, launched from the baseball field at 10 p.m.