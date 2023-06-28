Johnathon Schweickart Published 1:55 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

April 12, 1991–June 27, 2023

Johnathon Christopher Schweickart, 32, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Johnathon was born April 12, 1991, in Huntington, West Virginia, a son to Christi (Jackson) Schweickart and Michael Taylor, of Ironton.

Johnathon was a 2009 graduate of Ironton High School and attended Collins Career Center, Central State and Marshall College.

He worked as an electrician for IBOEW of Huntington, West Virginia.

Johnathon enjoyed singing and playing his guitar especially in the company of his family.

He loved sports and could always be found playing football and basketball and he was a three-year starter in basketball and two-year starter football and baseball.

He was awarded the Jack Wolfe Scholarship in 2009.

He will be dearly missed by his family and community.

Johnathon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Jr. and Peggy Jackson; grandmother, Evelyn Taylor; and great-aunt, Betty Kelly.

Those left to cherish his memory and carry on his legacy are his son, Liam Schweickart; four siblings, Michael (Amber) Schweickart, Ariel, Jalen and Haylee Schweickart, all of Ironton; grandfather, Stanley Mills, of Ironton- God-parents, Bruce and Tresa Taylor; nephew, Kingston Schweickart; and two nieces, Michaela Schweickart and Myla Kimbro.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Bishop Raymond Coleman and JD Crockrel officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be 6–8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at the funeral home and noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.