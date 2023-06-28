MEMORY LANE: 6-28-23

Phyllis Davies’ fifth grade class at Kingsbury School in Ironton are seen on the school’s front steps in 1939. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Provided by June Cronacher)
One of the most colorful political figures from Ohio’s history made a visit to Lawrence County in 1988. U.S. Rep. Jim Traficant, a Youngstown Democrat, stopped by the county courthouse during his unsuccessful run for his party’s presidential nomination. Traficant, known for blunt rhetoric, blue collar appeal and his outlandish toupees, often frustrated his party’s leadership through the decades, at one point even voting for the opposition Republican, Dennis Hastert, for speaker. His career came to an end when he was convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison on 10 felony counts, including bribery, racketeering, tax evasion and forcing congressional staff to perform chores on his farm, in 2002. Prior to his incarceration, Traficant was expelled in an overwhelming vote from the U.S. House. After years of attempting a comeback as an independent (once running for Congress from prison), he was killed in tractor accident at his home in 2014. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
Students at the Tag School in Greasy Ridge in 1939 are Darlene, Mary and Marlene Callicoat and Tootie Bennett. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Provided by Wanda Wilson)
Dick Rice, owner left, and Tyler Walters. employee, are seen at Dick’s Music Shop in Ironton in 1991. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)