Red Cross: Stay safe this holiday Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

However people plan to celebrate Independence Day, the Red Cross has several tips to make sure they can do so safely.

Fireworks safety:

• Skip fireworks at home. Attend a public show or celebrate with glow sticks or noise makers instead.

• Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

• Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.

• Light only one firework at a time, and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Grill safety:

• Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.

• Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

• Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

• Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.

• Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.

For additional tips, including water safety, beach safety and water park safety, visit redcross.org/watersafety.