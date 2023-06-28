Red Cross: Stay safe this holiday
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023
However people plan to celebrate Independence Day, the Red Cross has several tips to make sure they can do so safely.
Fireworks safety:
• Skip fireworks at home. Attend a public show or celebrate with glow sticks or noise makers instead.
• Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
• Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.
• Light only one firework at a time, and never attempt to relight “a dud.”
Grill safety:
• Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.
• Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
• Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.
• Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.
• Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.
For additional tips, including water safety, beach safety and water park safety, visit redcross.org/watersafety.