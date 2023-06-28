Red Cross: Stay safe this holiday

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

However people plan to celebrate Independence Day, the Red Cross has several tips to make sure they can do so safely.  

Fireworks safety: 

• Skip fireworks at home. Attend a public show or celebrate with glow sticks or noise makers instead. 

• Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution. 

• Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks. 

• Light only one firework at a time, and never attempt to relight “a dud.” 

Grill safety:

• Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire. 

• Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

• Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

• Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.

• Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.

For additional tips, including water safety, beach safety and water park safety, visit redcross.org/watersafety.

