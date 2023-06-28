Traffic switcheroo Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Lane closures to change for second phase of roundabouts project on July 6

The halfway point is nearly here for the roundabout construction closures in Ironton.

Email newsletter signup

Matt McGuire, public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 9, said that Phase I of the work will be complete on July 6, at which point the closures of the ramp will be switched.

The on ramp from State Route 93 to eastbound U.S. 52 and the offramp from westbound U.S. 52 to Route 93 will reopen, while the on ramp from Route 93 to westbound U.S. 52 and the off ramp from eastbound U.S. 52 to Route 93 will close.

McGuire said these closures will last through the fall, when all ramps will be reopened and the roundabout will be opened to drivers.

He said this will not be the final surface for the roundabout and, in the spring, final painting and paving will take place.

“Our target is initial completion this fall,” he said. “It should be back open for the winter.”

The first closures for the project began in April, requiring motorists to find alternate routes to and from the State Route 93 exit in Ironton.

McGuire said the same detours, using the State Route 141 and the Hanging Rock exists should be used for the new closures.

“So far everything is on schedule,” McGuire said of Phase I, noting that the roundabout was half construction. He said the new closures will allow for construction of the other half.