Aug. 8 special election voting registration open Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Deadline is July 10, Early voting begins July 11

Ohio’s county boards of elections began distributing ballots Monday to active duty military and overseas voters, officially opening the Aug. 8 special election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office announced.

The deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the special election is July 10 and early voting begins July 11.

“The servicemen and servicewomen who are defending our interests overseas are among our most patriotic and civic-minded Americans,” LaRose said. “Despite serving our nation on foreign soil, they remain highly engaged in our elections, and beginning today they will be exercising the very rights they defend and impacting the communities they’ll return to,”

LaRose reminded those in the service to visit MilitaryVotes.Ohio.gov.

Ohio voters will find one issue on their special election ballot — State Issue 1, dealing with standards to qualify for and pass amendments to Ohio’s constitution.

As always, all necessary voting information is available online at the Ohio Secretary of State’s Voter Toolkit, VoteOhio.gov. Once there, Ohio voters can download the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA), check their voter registration status, find their polling location, view their sample ballot and track the status of their absentee ballot.