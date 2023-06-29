Fireworks set for area Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

SOUTH POINT — Independence Day weekend is fast approaching and, with it, local municipalities are readying their fireworks displays.

First up will be the Village of South Point, who plan their show for Saturday night, just after dark.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the village will, as it has done the past few years, team up with Kenova, West Virginia, Catlettsburg, Kentucky and the Boyd County, Kentucky Fiscal Court across the river for the display.

The fireworks will be launched from the river between the locations.

“That’s the true center of the Tri-State,” Gaskin said.

On Monday, the Village of Coal Grove, will host their display, launched from the High Street baseball field at 10 p.m.

The City of Ashland, Kentucky will have their fireworks display on Tuesday, as part of their annual Summer Motion event.

Fireworks are set for 10:15 p.m., following a performance by headline Exile on the Ashland riverfront.

The three-day Summer Motion event will run from Sunday through Tuesday.

Greenup, Kentucky will have their fireworks display on Monday at the city park.