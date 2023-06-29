First Baptist Church of Burlington welcomes new pastor Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Kaigler will be installed on Sunday

BURLINGTON — Installation services for Rev. LaShawn G. Kaigler, pastor-elect of the First Baptist Church of Burlington, will be held on Sunday.

The Rev. Dr. Larry G. Mills, pastor emeritus of the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, located in Orlando, Florida, will deliver the Gospel message for the 11 a.m. service.

The Rev. Dr. Wallace R. Mills, Pastor of the New Ebenezer Baptist Church, of Detroit, Michigan, will deliver the Gospel message during the 4 p.m. installation service.

Kaigler is a native of Detroit, Michigan, and currently resides in Columbus.

He was licensed to preach in 1993 and ordained in 2004.

The church said Kaigler “has been blessed by God to preach in various settings all around the United States of America, as well as in seven other countries.”

He is retired from the United States Navy with 23 years of service, and is married to Tisonia I. Kaigler.

Everyone is invited to share in the occasion.

The church is located at 7475 County Rd. One in Burlington.