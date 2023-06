Dennis Williams Published 4:07 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Dennis Williams

Dennis Ray Williams, 75, died on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Williams.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Sunbury.

He will be laid to rest at Jersey Township Cemetery with military honors.

Please visit Schoedinger.com for full obituary.