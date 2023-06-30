OU recognized as top transfer-friendly school for fourth year in a row Published 12:00 am Friday, June 30, 2023

ATHENS — Ohio University has been named for the fourth year in a row as one of the top transfer-friendly schools in the nation, being named to the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) 2023 Transfer Honor Roll.

For the first time, OU Online also earned its own separate transfer-friendly recognition on the Transfer Honor Roll list.

“Ensuring that transfer students have a simple and supportive transition to OU so that they can achieve their educational goals is a top priority for us,” executive vice president and provost Elizabeth Sayrs said. “We work with community college partners and other universities to ensure that each student receives the support necessary for a smooth transition and success in their academic endeavors.”

Institutions selected for the honor roll were evaluated based on 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer students, admission practices and bachelor’s degree completion. The Transfer Honor Roll is based on data submitted through an institution’s profile on PTK Connect. Colleges are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating once they complete their PTK Connect profile, and the honor roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges.

This marks the fourth year in a row OU has been recognized, and seventh time overall since 2016. This year, 208 institutions made the list with nine other universities from the state of Ohio being recognized as well. OU was the only public university from the state of OU that made the list.

“The dual honors for OU University in both the traditional and online spaces reflect the University’s successful efforts to build capacity and to elevate service to transfer students, who have long been an integral part of our community,” said vice president for Enrollment Management Candace J. Boeninger. “We are proud of the robust transfer ecosystem created by dedicated teams of staff and faculty who work creatively and collaboratively not only within OU, but also across institutions, to make transferring a seamless and productive experience.”

OU offers a myriad of transfer pathways for students to get the OU experience whether on-campus or online. To begin the process of transferring to OU, a student must have completed at least nine semester hours or 12 quarter hours at a regionally accredited institution. Then the student decides their desired start date, reviews cost and aid information, submits a transfer application and requests transcripts from their prior institution(s) to be sent to OU.

In addition to the Athens and regional campuses, OHIO Online offers transfer students a top-tier education with the flexibility to earn a variety of certificates and degrees in a way that meets each student’s individual needs. OHIO Online was ranked the top college in Ohio for online education.

“The goal of most students attending community college is a bachelor’s degree, but few do because of financial barriers and the complexities of the transfer process,” Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa, said in a release. “We are proud to recognize the exceptional colleges and universities that go above and beyond to create accessible pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for community college transfer students.”

Established in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa is the oldest, largest, and most prestigious honors society recognizing students pursuing two-year degrees, with almost 1,300 chapters in 10 countries.

More than 3.8 million students have been inducted since PTK was established, with approximately 240,000 active members on college campuses in all 50 states.

All 2023 Transfer Honor Roll recipients can be viewed on PTK’s website. To learn more about transferring to OU, visit the Undergraduate Admissions transfer web page.