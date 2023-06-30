Tom Allyn Published 3:16 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Harold T. “Tom” Allyn

Sept. 21, 1933–June 26, 2023

Harold T. “Tom” Allyn passed away peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Born Sept. 21, 1933 to the late Ted and Martha Allyn and preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Carol.

Tom graduated from Ohio State University in 1956 and remained a lifelong Buckeye fan.

He was a longtime resident of Ironton, a certified gemologist and the owner of Allyn’s Jewelers, that has been in business for 93 years.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, July 9, at 3 p.m. at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St, Ironton, with Pastor Carson Hunt officiating.

Visitation for friends and family will be Sunday, July 9, at 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Tom’s name to First Presbyterian Church, 201 N. 5th St, Ironton, OH 45638, St Jude’s Foundation, Community Hospice in Ashland, Ky., or the charity of your choice.

To offer the Allyn family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.