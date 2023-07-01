Cruising for a good time Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 1, 2023

Huntington mayor approves monthly cruising in downtown

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A popular series of cruising events in the City of Huntington has been extended by Mayor Steve Williams.

Earlier in the year, on Sunday nights preceding Monday holidays, Williams approved two dates for 2023 for downtown cruising.

After last September‘s inaugural Fourth Avenue downtown Huntington Cruise, droves turned out, but rain put an end to things early. Since it was so popular, the mayor agreed to allow cruising Sunday nights before Memorial Day, and again Sunday night before Labor Day.

With the May event of this year, rain was forecast during the time of the event, and it rained nearly the whole evening. Even with these terrible conditions, around 75 vehicles still turned out, with hundreds in attendance.

State Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, who had spoken with Williams with his idea once again, contacted the mayor to encourage more dates since the first two had been dampened by rain.

The mayor agreed to allowing cruising on the first Sunday night of the month on Fourth Avenue in downtown Huntington from 6-10 p.m.

Williams talked it over with his city administrators and decided to allow these new dates for 2023.

“Cruising was halted on Fourth Avenue in the late 1980s, due to businesses complaining of customers having limited access to parking and inability to navigate Fourth Avenue in a timely fashion,” Williams said. “Sunday night, many businesses are not open downtown and the ones that are open could use a little boost. I can see some economic value to this, by increases in local restaurant patronage and it may even stimulate some downtown businesses to increase their hours to include Sunday evenings, especially on the first Sunday of the month.”

Maynard said there while cruising may not be a big issue, there is always room for fun events.

“There are many other issues facing this state that are far more important than organizing a family fun event like this Fourth Avenue cruise, but it’s a fun activity for automotive enthusiasts, plus interested onlookers to have something fun to do on one Sunday night a month,” Maynard said. “I want to thank Mayor Williams and the city of Huntington for the blessing to allow this to happen. I also want to thank the local car clubs — BB’s, Tri State Street Rods, and the covered bridge Car Club — for stepping up and encouraging participation. Adam Kazee, with the Dirtbags Car Club, has been a major help, and, together, we came up with the idea for once a month after both our previous cruises had been hampered by rain.”

The first monthly Fourth Avenue cruise will be from 6-10 p.m on Sunday. Parking will be first come, first serve at free metered parking along Fourth Avenue.

Maynard said he can be contacted by 304-360-6272 for information on the cruise, as well as any other state issues constituents may face.