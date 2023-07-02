Reds’ Diaz named to NL all-stars Published 8:57 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds’ ace relief pitcher Alexis Diaz has been selected to the National League All-Star team.

Rosters were announced Sunday for the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, and Díaz will represent the Reds in Seattle at the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday, July 11.

The game will be televised on Fox.

In his first full season as the Reds’ closer, Díaz has been one of the best relievers in the game. The right-hander is second in the NL with 23 saves and entered play on Sunday tied for ninth among all NL pitchers with 2.2 WAR (wins above replacement).

Overall, in 38 games the second-year hurler has allowed just 19 hits in 37 innings while striking out 58 batters to average more than 14 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.