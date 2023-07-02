Sandy’s Racing & Gaming taking job applications Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

ASHLAND, Ky. — Sandy’s Racing & Gaming, set to open its doors later this year, is now seeking qualified candidates for a wide range of good-paying jobs, the company said.

“We are building a world-class facility, with a fun atmosphere, and want the Tri-State’s best and brightest talent to join our team,” John Marshall, president of Sandy’s, said. “From day one, we promised to be good neighbors by giving back, creating new jobs and generating new tax revenues. We’re keeping that promise to support our community.”

Open positions include accounting, game attendants, player services, tellers, housekeeping, maintenance and much more to service Sandy’s gaming facility, which will be located in the former Sears building at Camp Landing Entertainment District (formerly the KYOVA Mall).

Sandy’s Gaming, an entertainment facility for those 21 and over, will open this fall, while Sandy Ridge, a quarter horse racetrack open to everyone, is scheduled to open nearby for the spring 2025 racing season.

In addition to this open call for online applications, Sandy’s plans to host a series of job fairs this summer, while also participating in job fairs hosted by local community groups.

A full list of positions can be found at www.sandysgaming.com/employment.