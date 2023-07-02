Two years, two awards Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 2, 2023

TownPlace Suites by Marriott Ironton honored by parent company

Employees at TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ironton celebrated on Thursday for the recognition they have received from their company on their two-year anniversary.

The location has received the Platinum Circle Award for 2022 from Marriott in May, general manger Shanna Ellswick said, with a score of 86.1 percent.

“We’re super proud of that,” she said. “That’s the top five percent of all the TownePlace Suites in North America for intent to recommend. We finished at number seven.”

Ironton also received a food and beverage satisfaction rating of 81.6 percent.

Elswick said, in the last quarter, Ironton ranked number five out of all Mariott Select Brands.

“That’s five of 10 brands/thousands of hotels,” she said.

The Ironton location opened June 29, 2021 at 802 Washington St.

Elswick said the TownePlace Suites brand is geared or extended stays.

“We are designed for long term,” she said, noting the have guests who stay for multiple months.

She said the full-size rooms include features, such as a kitchen, stocked with utensils and kitchenware.

Overall, she said the hotel has 190 room, as well as a 24-hour indoor pool a fitness center and a back patio.

“It’s a home away from home,” she said, noting the “Welcome Home” sign that greets guests.

Marye Long, area sales manager, said Ironton has been supportive of the location since its opening.

“We just want to thank the community for everything,” she said.