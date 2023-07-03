EDITORIAL: Teaching healthy living Published 12:00 am Monday, July 3, 2023

Over recent decades, the Tri-State has seen some bad press for its obesity rates and unhealthy lifestyles, which, often, go hand in hand with poverty rates.

After Huntington received a particularly nasty distinction, efforts were made to promote fitness and programs such as Huntington’s Kitchen were launched to educate the public on affordable nutrition.

And, here in Lawrence County, a program through the Lawrence County Health Department offered at OUS is promoting healthy meal preparation.

Taught by Viviane Khounlavong, it is offered weekly to the community at no charge.

The class shows how healthy meals can be made in advance, by utilizing low-cost ingredients and is geared toward those with a busy schedule.

With a little thought, major changes can be made in lifestyles.

Khounlavong, who owns a food truck business that offers healthy options, is also a fitness instructor and has a deep background of knowledge on the subject.

This is a great resource for the public and we encourage all to take advantage of it.