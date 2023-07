Christopher McComas Published 10:20 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Christopher McComas

Christopher Sean McComas, 51, of Proctorville, died Sunday, July 2, 2023 at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Email newsletter signup

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.