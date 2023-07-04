Tara Layne Softball Pitcher/Catcher Camp Published 9:08 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

SOUTH POINT — The Tara Layne Memorial Pitcher/Catcher Softball Camp for ages 8-13 will be held Saturday, July 15 at the South Point High School softball field.

The camp will feature instruction from Ohio University Bobcats and former Ironton All-Ohio pitcher Keegan Moore.

Email newsletter signup

The morning camp for ages 8-10 will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The afternoon camp for ages 11-13 will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost is $25. To register in advance, call or text 740-550-9501.

Proceeds benefit the Tara Layne Memorial Scholarship Fund.