Thundering Herd offering multiple football tix options Published 10:08 pm Tuesday, July 4, 2023

By GRaNT TRAYLOR

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – With the 2023 Marshall Football season now two months away, Marshall’s Ticket Office is announcing several plans to ensure fans get to Joan C. Edwards Stadium and beyond to cheer on the Thundering Herd.

Marshall’s 2023 home football schedule includes a Sept. 23 matchup against ACC foe Virginia Tech and a national prime-time matchup against James Madison (Oct. 19) in addition to annual matchups, such as Homecoming (Sept. 30 vs. ODU) and the ‘75’ game (Nov. 11 vs. Georgia Southern).

Here is a breakdown of some of the plans available for fans:

Season Tickets (available NOW)

Packages for the six-game home slate range from $99 to $325**. Promotions for the 2023 season include a Young Grad package and a Family Pack. Parking passes are also now available for purchase.

Young Grad: The Young Grad package offers tickets in select sections to eligible participants for $99 per ticket (max of 4 tickets).

To be eligible, consumers must have graduated from Marshall in Spring 2018 or later and must be a Big Green member (memberships start at $60). The $99-per-ticket price is a savings of nearly $100.

Family pack: The Family Pack offers an option of four or more tickets at a significant discount in Sections 105, 107 and 113. Use promo code FAMILY before selecting tickets to receive the discount.

** — Big Green donation required

Mini-Plans (starts on July 14)

Option 1: Virginia Tech + Arkansas State + Choice of one more game

This package guarantees your seat for the VT contest on Sept. 23

Option 2: Pick 3 of 5 (Albany, ODU, JMU, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State)

Choice of any of five contests, not including the Virginia Tech game

Single-game tickets

Single-game tickets will go on sale to Big Green members and current Season Ticket Holders on July 28 before going on sale to the general public on Aug. 3.

Away Game Ticket Information

Away Game Tickets will go on sale July 5 at 9 a.m. You must be a Big Green member to purchase away game tickets.

Purchasing through Marshall Athletics will guarantee that your seat will be with other Herd fans at opposing venues.

Actual seats will not be assigned until closer to the game and will be assigned in priority point order.

There is a limited number of away game tickets, so purchasing early is highly recommended.

Away game ticket prices

East Carolina $55

N.C. State $40

Georgia State $25

Coastal Carolina $45

Appalachian State $65

South Alabama $25

For more information on 2023 Marshall Football ticketing options through Marshall Athletics, visit HERE.