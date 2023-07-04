MJ Wixsom: Veggie diet not good for dogs Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

I recently fired a client. They were not following my diet recommendations.

While this might seem extreme, nutrition and diet play a vital role in maintaining the health and well-being of our beloved furry friends.

As pet owners, it is our responsibility to provide them with a balanced and nutritious diet to ensure they stay healthy and happy. However, with the plethora of pet food options available, selecting the right one can be a daunting task.

Today, we will explore the importance of choosing the right pet food and the role of veterinary care in safeguarding our pets’ health.

One of the most critical aspects to consider when choosing a pet food is the formulation. I (and many other vets) feel that a pet food company must have a veterinary nutritionist on board.

These professionals are specifically trained to ensure that the pet food brand formulates nutritionally balanced diets and regularly update the formulations based on scientific research.

There are only four companies that have a veterinary nutritionist on board for decades to over a century.

Ingredients are also important, but it is challenging.

Carefully reading the label and ensuring that the food contains high-quality proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals would seem to be crucial for your pet’s optimal health, but it is difficult to tell exactly what some of the things mean.

Meat meal can mean whole dressed chicken (bones are important for calcium and other minerals) or sources that are not as good. That is why I trust the company and the veterinary nutritionist.

Remember, a well-balanced diet is the foundation of their well-being. So when extra snacks or people food are added, it can upset the nutrition.

Of course, a few kernels of popcorn or green beans aren’t going to upset a diet, but chicken and rice only could be a fast track to bad health and even death.

In recent years, grain-free diets have gained popularity among pet owners, marketed as a natural and healthier option. However, recent research has shed light on potential harm associated with these diets.

Grain-free foods often contain legumes such as peas and lentils as substitutes for grains, which can have adverse effects on your pet’s health in large amounts.

One significant concern is the increased risk of dilated cardiomyopathy, a serious heart condition that is often fatal, particularly in dogs consuming grain-free diets high in legumes. While the exact cause of this link is not fully understood, it is believed that the high legume content may interfere with the absorption of taurine, an essential amino acid vital for heart health.

We believe that it is important to help you with this information. (Selecting the right veterinarian is crucial for your pet’s overall well-being, including their nutrition. When choosing a veterinarian, look for someone who is willing to help you.)

Your veterinarian can provide valuable guidance on your pet’s dietary needs and identify potential health risks associated with their diet. By working together, you can develop a personalized nutrition plan that meets your pet’s specific requirements, promoting their long-term health and happiness.

Diet can be a huge factor in pet health.

Selecting the right pet food brand, with the involvement of a veterinary professional, ensures that your furry friend receives a nutritionally balanced diet.

Selecting and continuing to feed a improper diet to a dog with cardiomyopathy is a bad decision.

I tried to teach, cited research and gave examples, but it wasn’t enough.

I don’t want to live through watching dogs die when it could be prevented. It is too much pain for me.

Therefore, I fired that client.

Proper diet is important. So, is having a veterinarian that cares.

MJ Wixsom, DVM MS is a best-selling Amazon author who practices at Guardian Animal Medical Center in Flatwoods, Ky. GuardianAnimal.com 606-928-6566